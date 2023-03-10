SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team foiled unhygienic chicken meat supplying attempt in Khushab district and discarded 2,000 kilogrammes meat here on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, on a tip-off, a team headed by Deputy Director PFA Khushab Dr Lala Rukh alongwith police raided at Hamooka village and seized 2,000-kg of unhygienic chicken meat from a supplier. The police also arrested the supplier after registering a case against him. Deputy Director PFA Khushab Dr Lala Rukh said that unhealthy meat was supplied to fast food points and hotels in Khushab district. Citizens could inform about unhealthy meat on PFA helpline 1223, he added.
