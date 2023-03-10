Share:

SARGODHA - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team foiled unhygienic chicken meat supplying attempt in Khushab dis­trict and discarded 2,000 kilogrammes meat here on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, on a tip-off, a team headed by Deputy Direc­tor PFA Khushab Dr Lala Rukh alongwith police raided at Hamooka vil­lage and seized 2,000-kg of unhygienic chicken meat from a supplier. The police also arrested the supplier after registering a case against him. Depu­ty Director PFA Khushab Dr Lala Rukh said that unhealthy meat was sup­plied to fast food points and hotels in Khushab district. Citizens could inform about unhealthy meat on PFA helpline 1223, he added.