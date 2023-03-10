Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), in collaboration with the Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), held an Educational Seminar/ Workshop in Karachi, to introduce and deliberate upon the Good Governance Practices in the Sports Organizations.

The workshop aimed to disseminate the IOC’s Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance that provide the minimum standards of governance to be adopted by the constituents of the Olympic Movement. Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President of POA, welcomed the participants to the session and emphasized on the importance of implementing the good governance practices at all tiers of the sports organizations.

Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, Chairman SOA, commended the initiative of the POA to organize seminar/workshop to educate the sports organizers of the latest governance practices. Ms. Ronak Lakhani (Individual Member POA), Syed Wasiimudiin Hashmi (Individual Member POA), Ahmad Ali Rajput, Secretary General SOA, Veena Salman Masud, Associate Secretary POA, along with officials of various Provincial Sports Associations were present on the occasion.