RAWALPINDI - Officials of Police Station Civil Lines on Thursday booked a lawyer on charges of hurling threats of dire consequences towards a female district officer for launching anti-enforcement operation, informed sources.

The accused lawyer has been identified as Mudassir Malik against whom case was registered under sections 186/188/506 of PPC on complaint of Noshia Afzal, District Officer Regulations, they said. Police have launched manhunt to arrest the accused, sources said.

According to sources, Noshia Afzal, the applicant, lodged complaint with PS Civil Lines officials stating that District Council often launch operation against encroachments which is its prime responsibility. She added she was informed by the council that according to newspaper reports, the residents of Adiala Road are suffering a lot due to massive encroachments there. Noshia Afzal told police she along with her team carried out an operation against encroachments in Dhama Morr, issued fine to shopkeepers and confiscated the goods displayed by the shopkeepers on roads.

She added that a lawyer namely Mudassir Malik entered in her office and asked her to return goods of his client which she refused to do so and suggested the lawyer to adopt legal process. On which, she said, the lawyer misbehaved and hurled threats of dire consequences. The complainant asked police to register case against the accused and to arrest him. Police filed case and began investigation.