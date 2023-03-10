LAHORE - President People’s Party Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan has said that the Election Commission has announced the election schedule in Punjab. So far we have received more than 150 applications for party tickets on 202 seats of the provincial assembly, he informed. He directed all the PPP candidates from Punjab to submit their nomination papers from March 12 to 14. The election offices will remain open on Sunday as well. In his video message, Rana Farooq Saeed instructed all the candidates of the party to submit their nomination papers along with the covering candidate after consulting the lawyers.
Staff Reporter
March 10, 2023
