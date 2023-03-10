ISLAMABAD - In a significant move, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has invited applications from party leaders to contest the Punjab Assembly general elections scheduled for April 30.
Party President Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the Prime Minister of Pakistan, issued a written memo to party leaders across Punjab, directing them to submit their applications for party tickets to the main party office in Lahore by March 14. He further instructed the party's parliamentary boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to oversee the process of finalizing the issuance of tickets.
"With the name of Allah, land in the election field because PML-N is the name for the service of Pakistan and Pakistani people," remarked Shehbaz Sharif in his written memo.
He also stated that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N has always steered Pakistan out of crisis, and this time too, Pakistan would be moved out of the economic crisis. Countering terrorism and providing quality life to the common man is the top priority of the PML-N and its leadership, he added.
The PML-N has been accused of trying to delay the Punjab assembly general elections, but this sudden move to invite applications for party tickets has caught many by surprise. The party has been in opposition in Punjab since the 2018 elections, and its participation in the upcoming elections is crucial for its political future.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is continuing consultations with party leaders on the prevailing political situation in the country. He has also directed the party to prepare an election strategy for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.
The deadline for filing nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan is March 14, and it remains to be seen how the PML-N’s move will affect the political landscape in Punjab.
The ECP the other day had announced the schedule for the Punjab Assembly general elections fixing April 30 as the polling day.
However, the matter of election schedule for the KP assembly remained inconclusive despite the talks between KP Governor and top members of electoral watchdog were held in Peshawar.
It may be mentioned here that the apex court last week in its verdict had said that the elections to the Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days.