ISLAMABAD - In a significant move, the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has invited applications from party leaders to contest the Punjab Assembly general elec­tions scheduled for April 30.

Party President Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the Prime Minister of Pakistan, issued a written memo to party leaders across Punjab, directing them to submit their applications for party tickets to the main party office in Lahore by March 14. He further instructed the par­ty's parliamentary boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pun­jab to oversee the process of fi­nalizing the issuance of tickets.

"With the name of Allah, land in the election field because PML-N is the name for the ser­vice of Pakistan and Pakistani people," remarked Shehbaz Sharif in his written memo.

He also stated that under the leadership of Nawaz Shar­if, PML-N has always steered Pakistan out of crisis, and this time too, Pakistan would be moved out of the econom­ic crisis. Countering terror­ism and providing quality life to the common man is the top priority of the PML-N and its leadership, he added.

The PML-N has been accused of trying to delay the Punjab assembly general elections, but this sudden move to invite applications for party tickets has caught many by surprise. The party has been in opposi­tion in Punjab since the 2018 elections, and its participation in the upcoming elections is crucial for its political future.

Meanwhile, Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif is continu­ing consultations with party leaders on the prevailing po­litical situation in the country. He has also directed the party to prepare an election strategy for the upcoming Punjab as­sembly elections.

The deadline for filing nom­ination papers with the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan is March 14, and it remains to be seen how the PML-N’s move will affect the political land­scape in Punjab.

The ECP the other day had announced the schedule for the Punjab Assembly general elections fixing April 30 as the polling day.

However, the matter of elec­tion schedule for the KP as­sembly remained inconclusive despite the talks between KP Governor and top members of electoral watchdog were held in Peshawar.

It may be mentioned here that the apex court last week in its verdict had said that the elections to the Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within the stipulated period of 90 days.