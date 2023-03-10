Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday decided to approach presidents and member lawyers of all bars of the country ahead of its “Save Judiciary” movement.

Sources said the party would establish delegations comprising senior members of the party leadership for the purpose. “The PTI will stage phase-wise protests across all bars and PTI chief Imran Khan will address them”, sources added. Civil society members, sources said, would also be invited to participate.

The party’s move comes in the wake of its claims that opponent political parties are running a smear campaign against the judiciary on social media. Earlier, the PTI had staged a rally in Punjab's capital dedicated to the judiciary which later met a chaotic end as a PTI worker was allegedly killed by Punjab police and others were injured. Later, the police lodged case against Mr Khan and other party leaders over inciting party workers to violence.