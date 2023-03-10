Share:

LAHHORE - Rich culture, enviable heritage and colorful tradi­tions are embodiment of vibrant societies, where historians diligently document all accomplish­ments in fine arts like architecture, sculpture, painting, poetry, music; and performing arts like theatre, dance and drama. People take pride in their history and celebrate various events to showcase remarkable achievements of the ear­lier generations in arts,culture and literature. Cel­ebrations of Christian New Year, Chinese Lunar New Year and Iranian Nowruz are not but typical examples of such occasions full of traditional zeal and cultural zest, where people of all ages, gen­ders and colors participate in activities full of jubi­lations and exuberance. They not only rejoice and cherish their rich cultural traditions but also pay resounding tribute to their outstanding artists, ar­tisans, poets, playwrights, and heroes by arrang­ing performances of the leading singers in folk and classical music, displaying their cultural heri­tage and handicrafts, staging theatrical perfor­mances, organizing sports events, and screening documentaries to educate younger generations on the achievements of their forefathers for the evolution of their societies in arts, culture, sports, language and literature. One such auspicious event full of festivities is Jashne-e-Baharan in Pun­jab, the celebrations to mark the commencement of Spring season. Under the vibrant leadership of Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Government of the Punjab has taken lead in welcoming the Spring Season this year in a befitting manner with the elaborate planning and rigorous coordination of all relevant stake­holders, especially Punjab Information & Culture Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Auqaf Department, District Administrations of La­horeand Faisalabad, Punjab Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Walled City Lahore. Starting from 5th of March, Jashn-e-Baharan would last si­multaneously in Lahore and Faisalabad till 12th of March. Major venues in Lahore include Jilani Park, Greater Iqbal Park, Hockey Stadium, National History Museum, ShahiQila,HazooriBagh, and Al­hamra Hall; whereas main venues in Faisalabad are Bagh-e-Jinnah, GC University Faisalabad, Ag­riculture University, Lyallpur Hall Chenab Club, NusratFateh Ali Khan Auditorium, Iqbal Stadium and Sports Complex. Various colorful and joyful programmes include Food & Artisan Mela, Cultur­al shows, Traditiona dances, Sports Mela (Cricket, Chess, Volley Ball, International HandBall Cham­pionship, Tent Pegging, Tug of War and National Kabaddi Takra), Marathon/Cyclothon, Music Gala, Digital Journey to the Making of Pakistan, Sound & Light Show, Fire Works, Mahafil-e-Mushaira, Com­edy Shows, Theatre Plays, Painting and photogra­phy competitions, Band Carnival, DaastanGoi and Lucky Irani Circus. Moreover, all major roads of the two cities are well-decorated and beautifully illuminated. A 42- Km long Marathon/Cyclothon of professional cyclists, Musical performances in folk, classical and popular music, and the revival of traditional Lucky Irani Circus are the promi­nent features of Jashn-e-Baharan celebrationsIt is an undeniable fact that Music, theater, drama and literature are important wheels to trans­port the true culture of an area. Therefore, they prominently feature in the entire Jashn-e-Baha­ran celebrations. Celebrated singers like ArifLo­har, Malko&Afifa, AimaBaig and Sahir Ali Bagga would enthrall the visitors with their magical performances on different dates throughout the one week festivities. Renowned Qawaals like Sher Miandad would present Qawalis for the devotees in Mahafil-e-Samaa at Darbar Data Ganj Baksh, Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Mazar-e-Iqbal and Dar­bar Madho Lal Hussain. Comedy shows by theater artists and screening of the famous play of one of the acclaimed comic playwrights, Mr Anwar Maq­sood, “Sadhe 14 August” at AlhamraHall Lahore throughoutJashn-e-Baharan week (5-12 March) are great sources of amusement and joy for the citizens.Mahafil-e-Mushaira, Band Carnival and DaastanGoi are also part of the celebrations in or­der to display true colors of Punjabi culture and traditions. Organizers of the Jashn-e-Baharan cel­ebrations have also worked hard to make it a real infotainment event by packaging quality enter­tainment with valuable information. National His­tory Museum, Lahore is screening “Digital Journey to the Making of Pakistan” throughout the week (5-12 March) to educate visitors on the arduous struggle of their forefathers for the independence of this beloved homeland for Muslims of the Sub­continent some seven and a half decades ago.