Moscow on Thursday said a massive strike on Ukraine, carried out in the morning, is a "retribution for the attack" in Russia's Bryansk region.

"In response to terrorist acts, organized by the Kyiv regime on March 2 in Bryansk region, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike of retribution," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press briefing in Moscow.

According to him, the strike was carried out with high-precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which hit "key elements of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as energy facilities providing them."

"The goal of the strike has been achieved. All assigned objects are hit," he said.

Konashenkov claimed that the strikes destroyed the locations of attack drones, thwarted the transfer of reserves and rail transportation of foreign weapons, disabled facilities for the repair of military equipment and the production of ammunition.

On March 2, Moscow said Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in Russia's Bryansk region, which killed one civilian and injured a 10-year-old boy. President Vladimir Putin called it "a terrorist attack."