RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Court of Rahim Yar Khan Thursday refused to give physical remand of former principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti to the police and sent him jail on 13-day judicial remand.
The police produced accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti before the Rahim Yar Khan court on Thursday. Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s counsel Manzoor Ahmed Warriach told reporters that Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Tasneem Ijaz refused to extend Bhatti’s physical remand. The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle Officer had requested the court to extend Bhatti’s physical remand for five more days. Warriach said Bhatti was sent by court to district jail on 13-day judicial remand and now he will be produced before the court on March 22.
On the other hand, the anti-corruption department of Lahore has submitted a transit remand request to bring Muhammad Khan Bhatti to Lahore. Reportedly, former PS to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will be brought to Lahore in the 3/23 case filed in Lahore Region A. Last Thursday (March 02), Quetta police had arrested former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s right hand, Muhammad Khan Bhatti.
A case was registered against Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Anti-Corruption Establishment for making corruption of Rs800 million as he is accused of minting money through transfers and postings and receiving commissions in development programmes. On March 2, he was fleeing to Iran. Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Sohail Zafar Chattha formed a four-member team to bring him back to Punjab. Bhatti is in the custody of ACE Rahim Yar Khan now. The Anti-Corruption Establishment has already arrested XEN C&W Rana Iqbal. Rana Iqbal has got recorded his statement against Muhammad Khan Bhatti in his confession. On Wednesday, former principal secretary of ex-chief minister of Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti made startling revelations in his statement confessing that he used to settle money affairs with Moonis Elahi at his house.