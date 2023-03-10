Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Court of Rahim Yar Khan Thurs­day refused to give physical remand of former principal secretary to Pun­jab chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti to the police and sent him jail on 13-day judicial remand.

The police produced accused Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti before the Rahim Yar Khan court on Thursday. Muhammad Khan Bhatti’s coun­sel Manzoor Ahmed Warriach told reporters that Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Tasneem Ijaz refused to extend Bhatti’s physical remand. The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle Officer had requested the court to extend Bhatti’s physi­cal remand for five more days. War­riach said Bhatti was sent by court to district jail on 13-day judicial re­mand and now he will be produced before the court on March 22.

On the other hand, the anti-corrup­tion department of Lahore has sub­mitted a transit remand request to bring Muhammad Khan Bhatti to La­hore. Reportedly, former PS to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will be brought to Lahore in the 3/23 case filed in Lahore Region A. Last Thursday (March 02), Quetta police had arrested former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s right hand, Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

A case was registered against Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Anti-Corruption Establishment for mak­ing corruption of Rs800 million as he is accused of minting money through transfers and postings and receiving commissions in develop­ment programmes. On March 2, he was fleeing to Iran. Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Sohail Za­far Chattha formed a four-member team to bring him back to Punjab. Bhatti is in the custody of ACE Ra­him Yar Khan now. The Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment has already arrested XEN C&W Rana Iqbal. Rana Iqbal has got recorded his state­ment against Muhammad Khan Bhatti in his confession. On Wednes­day, former principal secretary of ex-chief minister of Punjab Muham­mad Khan Bhatti made startling rev­elations in his statement confessing that he used to settle money affairs with Moonis Elahi at his house.