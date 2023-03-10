Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Dr Riaz Anwar has instructed the sports and youth affairs department to engage the youth in positive and healthy activities so that their attention does not turn to negative activities.

He gave these instructions during the introductory meeting of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Capt (Retd) Mushtaq, Director General Sports Khalid Khan, Director Youth Affairs and senior officials of the department participated in the meeting.