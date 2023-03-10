Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain (retd) Safdar predicted on Friday the elections would not be held in time.

Speaking to the media, Mr Safdar said the elections would not steer the country out of the crises. He heaped praise on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "PM Shehbaz Sharif and the PDM are ably handling the situation of the country."

Expressing his views over the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mr Safdar said, "Nawaz will definitely return to the country."

"Despite the holding of the elections, how could the next government pull the country out of the economic woes as the country is facing severe economic hardships", questioned Mr Safdar.

He said, "Whenever the elections happen, the mandate should not be snatched."