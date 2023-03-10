Share:

HYDERABAD-The 27th meeting of the Senate of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam was held on Thursday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has approved the deficit budget of the financial year 2022-23.

According to the university spokesman, the agenda consisting of 12 different points was discussed with presentations of the deficit budget of Rs. 2964.225 million for 2022-23 by Director Finance Aneel Kumar.

The meeting also approved a separate annual budget of Rs. 284.205 million for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri.

The meeting also approved the annual reports of 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, revised budgets for 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020.21 and 2021-22 and the budget estimates for 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23, the spokesman informed and added that meeting also approved budget of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and Sub Campus Umer Kot projects as well as scholarships, research and development projects of the university.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Professor Dr. Muhammad Bachal Bhutto as a member of the Finance Planning Committee from the Senate.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri informed the participants that as a result of the efforts of faculty and related staff, the research projects worth Rs. 600 million have been approved with some reduction in the expenses.

He said that the varsity management has introduced various new degree Programmes while projects will also be started on commercial basis in various departments. The former Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro Dr. Abdul Rehman Memon, former Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur and Member Higher Education Commission Dr. Nilofar Shaikh, progressive farmer Syed Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Vice Chancellor of NED University Karachi Dr. Sarosh Lodhi attended the meeting through video link while Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro and Principal SZABAC Dr. Sultan Ali Maitlo attended the meeting in person.a