LAHORE - Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Thursday that all de­veloped countries in the world had made enormous prog­ress in the field of science which helped them to rule the world.Addressing the ‘Scicon 1.0’ here at Forman Christian College (A chartered University), he said, “Scientific ap­proach always paves way for society to move forward.”He said that no nation could become prosperous in the real sense without ensuring scientific development. Qamar Za­man Kaira said that he was very happy to witness dem­onstrations by students of their projects. Promotion of science helped in bringing a lot of facilities for humans, be­sides finding treatments of different diseases, he said and added that advancement in science also helped in over­coming stubborn mindset approach.He said that today Pakistan had been facing a lot challenges, adding that sci­entific approach would definitely help it to excel. He urged the students to benefit from the best available opportuni­ties as this would yield good results. There was a need to add value to our products to boost country’s export, he said.He said, “It is unfortunate that despite being an agri­cultural country, Pakistan import wheat, pulses, sugar etc.”

He said that science provides solution to problems, add­ing that scientific approach was necessary for making prog­ress in different fields of life. Later, Forman Christian College Rector Jonathan Addleton presented a souvenir to the Advisor to PM. Lahore Board Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Qamar Zaman Kaira witnessed differ­ent projects of students and interacted with them. Students briefed the Advisor about their models and demonstrated their working as well. Talking to the media, Kaira said that elections would be held as per the constitution, adding that elections process would gear up gradually. He said there was a debate that elections in the country should be held at the same time, keeping in view the country’s financial and security situation.He said, “If all stakeholders reach a con­sensus on holding elections at the same time in the country it would help in saving billion of rupees.”To a question, he said that Asif Ali Zardari believed in finding ways and giv­ing sacrifices just for progress and stability of the country.To another query, he said that violence approach could not be defended at all. He said that Imran Khan should leave provocative language and politics of violence.