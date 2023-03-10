Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani security forces killed at least nine terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan district, said the media wing of the military on Thursday. “On March 8, 2023, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan district and 6 terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said in a statement.

It said the operation was followed by sanitization of the area by security forces, during which 3 more terrorists were killed after intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, according to the ISPR