LARKANA-Two tribesmen were killed and two others, including a passerby, were injured when rival groups of Jatoi tribe traded fire in Panjani Jatoi village in the jurisdiction of Pirsher police station. In another incident, a man killed his younger brother over a matrimonial dispute and then took his own life. The deceased were identified as Dur Mohammad and Kashif Lalani Jatoi and the injured were Mehar Jatoi and the passerby Hussain Jatoi, who were shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital by police after the guns fell silent.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after completion of medico-legal formalities and were buried in tensed conditions.

In another incident, Najamuddin Mugheri, 50, shot dead his younger brother at his home in Mehmoodabad Mugehri village, 30 kilometres from here in the jurisdiction of Wagan police station late on Tuesday night, over a matrimonial dispute and later ended his own life with the same weapon, said police.

Two arrested after police encounter in Karachi

Police on having concrete intelligence based information conducted operation against culprits and arrested two suspects, including one injured in an alleged police encounter near Superhighway Hangura Goth.

According to SSP East Karachi Zubair Nazir Sheikh, the arrested accused include Farman and Zohaib, police recovered two pistols from the possession of the accused while one of the accused escaped on a motorcycle. He further added that the arrested accused were habitual criminals, who used to rob traders on the way to vegetable and fruit market. He said police after registering the case have started further interrogation on their criminal activities in the area.

Further investigation is being conducted by the police by starting legal proceedings against the accused.