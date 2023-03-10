Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Investigation Agency arrested six Passport Department’s employees for issuing false passports to Afghan citizens. According to an official, a lady was also detained for helping to create bogus passports for foreign nationals. Once their bail was revoked, they were taken into custody. The official said that the accused in custody were connected to at least 20 complaints made against them.

The move was initiated in response to accusations that Afghan citizens were receiving bogus passports after a number of senior and junior officials and outside agents were engaged in the illegal acts. In the past too, several officials had been arrested in such cases. There have been reports that the accused have participated in several other unlawful activities to make large sums of money, in addition to granting passports to people who are not Pakistanis. Several people from other departments, besides the passport office, have previously been detained for providing false documents to the foreigners.