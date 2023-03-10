Share:

RAMALLAH-Six Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on Thursday in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Health Ministry. A ministry statement said six young men were killed in the town of Jaba in Jenin. Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle in al-Fawwara area in the town, killing its three occupants. They said Israeli forces sneaked into the town in a car carrying a Palestinian plate. The Israeli army deployed snipers on the rooftops of houses in the town and detained a Palestinian amid clashes with gunmen, according to an Anadolu reporter. Another Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire in al-Yamoun town, near Jenin, the Health Ministry said.

A 14-year-old boy died of wounds he sustained on Tuesday from Israeli fire during a raid in Jenin, the ministry said in a statement. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry termed the new Israeli escalation as “terrorism” and held the Israeli government responsible for its consequences. Thursday’s deaths came two days after six Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently carries out raids in Palestinian towns in the West Bank to arrest what the military calls “wanted” Palestinians. At least 77 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in the same period.