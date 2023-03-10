Share:

SUKKUR - Chairman, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sukkur, Rafiq Palh here on Thursday inaugurated the spring plantation campaign by planting saplings Central Lawn of BISE Sukkur here on Thursday. Speaking the gathering, Chairman BISE, said that all-out efforts should be made to make the plantation campaign a success. He said that climate change was happening all over the world due to which aggressive plantation was need of the hour. He expressed the hope that the campaign would achieve the targets set as the staff were working hard to make the campaign a success.