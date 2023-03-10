Share:

Education is a tool that transforms lives and enables people to learn new knowledge, skills, and habits passed down through generations via teaching, learning, and research. Education can improve the moral values of individuals, particularly students, and is the best way to cultivate ethical principles. Before discussing the importance and impact of moral and ethical values on students, it’s essential to understand what ethics are. As Aristotle said, humans are social animals and cannot live in isolation. They are dependent on others and the environment they live in. The behavior and actions made with others and the way one interacts with and treats others are called values, which influence human behavior. Positive values are necessary for human development.

SHAZIA BANO ABBASI,

Naushahro Feroze.