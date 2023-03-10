Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Syndi­cate, on Thursday, approved the affiliation of two new medical colleges, one dental college, and 13 nursing colleges. Moreover, the body also ap­proved an increase in the number of MBBS and BDS seats in ten affiliated medical and dental col­leges consequent to the approval of seat enhance­ment by the federal regulator. The 72nd meeting of the syndicate was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore. This was the first meeting of the UHS syndicate after its reconstitution earlier this month. Among the members present were Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Ma­sud Gondal, Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore Principal Prof. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Fatima Jin­nah Medical College Lahore Principal Prof. Noreen Akmal, former DG Health Punjab Dr. Zaid Pervaiz, Professor of Gynecology Dr. Maryam Malik