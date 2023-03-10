Share:

Ukraine’s national energy provider on Thursday said power flow to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was restored, which was disconnected after Russian missile attacks in several regions.

“Specialists of Ukrenergo restored the power supply of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was interrupted by today's missile strikes," Ukrenergo said in a statement on Telegram.

It noted that the plant is switching from diesel generators to receiving electricity for its own needs from the United Energy System of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced that the last power line that fed Zaporizhzhia was damaged, noting that the station was running on diesel generators.

Russia said the wave of attacks were in retaliation for last week's “terrorist attack” in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine's national nuclear energy provider Energoatom had said the plant was in blackout mode for the sixth time since the start of the war, with only 10 days of fuel stock left to operate the generators.

The Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been under Russian control since last March, soon after the start of the Ukraine war.