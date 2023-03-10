Share:

A rise in violence has been reported on the occupied West Bank after Israeli forces conducted a raid killing at least 3 Palestinians. This is following the killing of six Palestinians in Jenin as well. The Jenin invasion earlier this week not only killed and wounded multiple but there were also reports of obstruction in rescue operations as well. According to the Israeli Prime Minister, the operation aimed to surgically interrupt rebellious groups in the area.

The US Secretary of state has reiterated the need to de-escalate tensions and the US Defence Secretary aims to visit Israel this week. However, the problem is the lack of international concern, attention, and a commitment to genuinely de-escalate operations. The popular narrative is still with Israeli forces who can justify these altercations as counterterrorism against violent rioters.

Added to this, all documentation, attention, and consideration are from the public. As opposed to the policy and official channels, most coverage is limited to social media and alternative channels. The official narrative and recognition are not comparable to the scale of operations on the group and footage of Israeli soldiers committing atrocities routinely makes rounds.

In the 3 months of the new year, more than 70 Palestinians have been killed and 13 Israelis in uncoordinated attacks. The latest deaths in a surge of Israeli arrest raids are not surprising but the terror around the situation must not be understated. Israeli military raids are spiraling now into firefights and the issue is obviously an uninterrupted cycle of violence. The shock, anger, and alarm are important to recount every time these attacks are reported. Since the occupation following the 1967 Mideast war, more than 500,000 Jewish settlers have illegally settled in the area. If this is not a human rights and peace issue, then the narrative must be reframed that way. The UN Middle East peace envoy has been urging both sides for a stream of calm. The commitments must move beyond words, and it is time that public sentiment must translate to formal channels.