LAHORE - On the instructions of the Caretaker Provincial Minis­ter for Information and Cul­ture, Amir Mir, warning no­tices were issued to more than 100 officers and offi­cials of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab for absenteeism and late coming to office. According to the details, Provincial Minister took strict notice of the absence of officers and officials dur­ing his visit of DGPR office yesterday and he had di­rected the Director General of Public Relations to issue a warning to the officers and officials who are ab­sent from the office without permission or come late to the office. He also directed to make it mandatory for all the employees to mark biometric attendance on daily basis. Taking action on his direction, the Direc­tor Admin has issued warn­ing notices to more than 100 officers, officials and has issued instructions to them to apply biometric at­tendance in the future and avoid unapproved leave from the office.