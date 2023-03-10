LAHORE - On the instructions of the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, warning notices were issued to more than 100 officers and officials of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab for absenteeism and late coming to office. According to the details, Provincial Minister took strict notice of the absence of officers and officials during his visit of DGPR office yesterday and he had directed the Director General of Public Relations to issue a warning to the officers and officials who are absent from the office without permission or come late to the office. He also directed to make it mandatory for all the employees to mark biometric attendance on daily basis. Taking action on his direction, the Director Admin has issued warning notices to more than 100 officers, officials and has issued instructions to them to apply biometric attendance in the future and avoid unapproved leave from the office.
March 10, 2023
