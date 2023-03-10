Share:

You can tell a lot about the people of the country by the way they drive their cars on the road. By the same token, car driving in Pakistan can reveal a lot about us. For instance, it is a well-known fact that in Germany, people drive cars in a very disciplined manner, whether they are on the world-famous ‘Autobahn’ highways or on the streets in the cities and towns. If you have visited Germany or have met Germans, you would have observed that Germans, well, most Germans, are disciplined also in other fields of life. To understand the dynamics of blends of so many different cultures in Pakistan is simply a mind-boggling experience. However, there is one factor that can help us demystify at least some aspects of Pakistani people; that is, how they drive. Traffic all over Pakistan is one unique identifier. Wherever you go in Pakistan, you’ll notice that a Pakistani in Quetta drives the car the same way as one in Islamabad or Lahore or Gilgit, etc. There is no mystery there.

Pakistanis love driving cars regardless of whether we have a car driving license or not, that is, sometimes people may not care much about it. So, most of us learn how to drive a car like we learn how to use a mobile phone. You just need a SIM to call and to drive, a license may not be needed as long as you know how to operate the driving machine. Just like toddlers who can operate an Android phone, we think that we can drive a car as soon as our feet start touching the accelerator. Auto-shift cars have made things much easier for us and now we can really believe we can drive a car as soon as we turn 11 or 12. But there is a valid reason for getting a driving license because lives depend on how you drive a car whereas a mobile phone stays in your pocket, although using it conscientiously is just as important. Don’t use a phone while driving, we are told, and that is certainly sound advice, but again, do we really care?

It is quite frequently observed that car drivers in Pakistan lack discipline, driving ethics, patience, direction, judgement, and law-abiding sense, to name a few characteristics. Does this sound familiar? We can leave the reasons out for some other time, but we bring all these nouns, or lack thereof, into play when we drive. We want to go as fast as possible, take as many shortcuts as possible, drive in the middle of the road, care little about other drivers, block incoming traffic or vehicles behind, and more. It’s not uncommon to see wayward driving in Pakistan. It is very simple to drive straight, but we don’t because I would argue, we are not good at thinking straight. Even traffic police will not stop you for not following the lane because that’s what they often do as well. If traffic police do not follow the rules, others don’t care either, and we get used to our own unique driving culture, and cultures in other fields.

It’s not that the systems and rulers are not there. They have been there since the birth of this country. But like with driving laws, the country’s systems in so many other fields seem to have stagnated. Hence, people have had to find ways to break the existing archaic and stagnant systems rather than working within them, and indeed changing the systems and rules. So then, in countries where systems, rules and laws change according to people’s wishes and opinions, people are more likely to support and protect what they have. Maybe it is pushing it a bit far, but I would argue that we drive like we live and behave in other fields, too. That means that our driving culture will change when the rest of society changes.

Having said that, not all is wrong about Pakistanis in the traffic. There are many disciplined drivers as well who ensure that they obey all traffic rules. I have also noticed that if you don’t violate traffic laws, drivers following you, at times, do the same. So, one car driver can make a difference! Moreover, if your car breaks down, men flock around or even car drivers stop to help out, or if you have run out of fuel, they push you to the nearest petrol pump—for some Rupees or even for free many times. Even such stories tell us something about the Pakistani soul, not only the negative ones.