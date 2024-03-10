Sunday, March 10, 2024
10 killed, 10 missing in floods, landslides in western Indonesia
March 10, 2024
JAKARTA  -  At least 10 people were killed and 10 others went missing as floods and landslides hit the Indonesian regency of Pesisir Selatan in the province of West Suma­tra, according to the lo­cal management agen­cy on Saturday. Pesisir Selatan disaster mit­igation agency chief Doni Gusrizal said in a statement that rescuers were still searching for other missing people and evacuating those af­fected by the floods and landslides amid torren­tial rains. “The rain was still pouring until this morning. Several access points were still cut off, making it difficult to get through. Then, we use boats to help those iso­lated villagers,” he said. According to Gusrizal, more than 45,000 peo­ple fled to temporary shelters provided by the agency in each sub­district in the regen­cy. Over 20,000 houses were inundated and at least eight bridges were broken, he added. The floods and landslides in Pesisir Selatan were triggered by torrential rains that have hit the region since Thursday.

