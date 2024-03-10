Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

112,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division

Agencies
March 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Divisional Commis­sioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Saturday that over 112,000 relief hampers, as part of the ‘Negahban Ramzan Programme’, had been delivered directly to households throughout Lahore division. In a statement issued here, he provided a compre­hensive update about the relief hampers’ distribu­tion. He highlighted that 63,186 hampers were de­livered at the doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries in Lahore city. Commissioner Randhawa said that in Sheikhupura district, 21,008 households received the Negahban Ramzan Package, while 4,228 ham­pers were delivered in Nankana Sahib and 2,352 in Kasur under the initiative. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s proactive directives were ensuring efficient and timely delivery of essential items to eligible recipients.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024