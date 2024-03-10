112,000 relief hampers delivered across Lahore division

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commis­sioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa said on Saturday that over 112,000 relief hampers, as part of the ‘Negahban Ramzan Programme’, had been delivered directly to households throughout Lahore division. In a statement issued here, he provided a compre­hensive update about the relief hampers’ distribu­tion. He highlighted that 63,186 hampers were de­livered at the doorsteps of eligible beneficiaries in Lahore city. Commissioner Randhawa said that in Sheikhupura district, 21,008 households received the Negahban Ramzan Package, while 4,228 ham­pers were delivered in Nankana Sahib and 2,352 in Kasur under the initiative. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s proactive directives were ensuring efficient and timely delivery of essential items to eligible recipients.