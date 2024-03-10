Sunday, March 10, 2024
2,100 cops to perform Ramazan duty in Bahawalpur

Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -   Around 2,100 police personnel will per­form security duty at 472 mosques in Bahawalpur dis­trict during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan. Ac­cording to a police spokes­man, under the supervision of the District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas, a secu­rity plan for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan had been devised. “Around 2,100 police personnel have been assigned the task of performing security duty at 472 mosques across Baha­walpur district during the holy month of Ramazan,” he said. He added that police would also be deployed at bazaars and markets during the holy month of Ramadan, where people pay visits to do Eid shopping.

Staff Reporter

