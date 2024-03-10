2,180 arrested for kite flying

FAISALABAD - The police claimed to have arrested 2,180 accused and registered 2,000 cases for flying kites in differ­ent parts of Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Cap­tain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia, a crackdown was initiated against kite-flying. In this connec­tion, police teams took strict action against man­ufacturers, sellers, purchasers and users of kite flying material and nabbed 2,180 accused and seized 95,003 kites, 5,741 spools of string and other paraphernalia. The police also registered 2,000 cases and locked the accused behind bars for investigations, he added.

7 DACOITS ARRESTED, WEAPONS RECOVERED

The police smashed two gangs and arrest seven dacoits from different parts of Faisalabad along with illicit weapons, two stolen motorcycles and other items. A police spokesman said here on Sat­urday that People Colony police, on a tip-off, raided near Abdullah Pur Waterfall and arrested three members of a dacoit gang including Zeeshan alias Shani of Jaranwala, Abrar Ali and Azeem Salamat of Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar. The police recov­ered two stolen motorcycles, illegal pistols, mobile phones, looted currency and other items from the possession of the accused wanted in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases. Meanwhile, Bhu­chiana police also conducted raids and nabbed four members of a dacoit gang who were wanted in cas­es of looting buses and travellers on various roads. The police locked the accused behind bars while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

TEENAGER COMMITS SUICIDE

A teenager committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Roshanwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 17-year-old Haidar Ali of Chak No.243-RB got an­noyed when his family reprimanded him over a do­mestic dispute. He reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in his house. The police handed over the body to the family for burial after completing formalities, he added.