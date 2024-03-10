24th death anniversary folk singer Pathanay Khan observed

ISLAMABAD - The 24th death anniversary of famous folk singer Pathanay Khan was observed on Saturday. According to a private news channel, Pathanay Khan was born in 1926 at Basti Tambu Wali, Kot Addu, in the Muzaffargarh district. Pathanay Khan was well known for his passionate renditions of Kafiis, which drew inspiration from the writings of renowned Sufi poets such as Baba Bullay Shah, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Pir Mehar Ali Shah, and Shah Hussein. The Government of Pakistan honoured him with the Pride of Performance award in 1979. He died on March 9, 2000, in his hometown of Kot Addu, at the age of 74.