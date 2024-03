ABBOTTABAD - Kohat Po­lice apprehended four armed in­dividuals, including the prime sus­pect in an attempted murder case, as part of a decisive operation. Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Jaber Khan, leading the police force, successfully detained the armed suspects at different loca­tions. The seized weaponry, com­prising Kalashnikovs, pistols, and cartridges, underscored the grav­ity of the situation.