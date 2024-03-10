Sunday, March 10, 2024
5th Commissioner Karachi Marathon held

March 10, 2024
KARACHI  -  The 5th Commissioner Karachi Marathon was held the other day at Captain Farhan Ali Shaheed Park, Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue.

Prominent personalities from different fields also participated in the marathon, which included athletes, showbiz celebrities, diplomats, representatives of non-governmental organiza­tions, and notable figures from various fields. Apart from pro­fessional runners, women, chil­dren, senior citizens, and special persons also participated in the marathon to give the marathon a festive touch and provide healthy entertainment to the citizens.

There was a 10-kilometer race for professional runners and sepa­rate distance races for women, families, amateurs, senior citizens, children, and physically chal­lenged people. Mayor Karachi Bar­rister Murtaza Wahab distributed cash prizes among the winners. Deputy Commissioner South and Commissioner Karachi were also present at the closing ceremony.

There were three prizes in each category, including the first prize of Rs. 50,000, the second prize of Rs. 30,000, and the third prize of Rs. 20,000. The name of winners for different categories are Amir Abbas, Mumtaz Naimat, Samiullah, Mahnoor Fatima, Qandeel Sultan, Bi.al Farooq, Iqra Awais, Muham­mad Zain Khor, and Essa Pariya.

