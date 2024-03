MIRPURKHAS - The 66th annual flower show, organized by the District Administration and Management Commit­tee Flower Show Mirpurkhas commenced with a gathering in honor of researchers, historians, intel­lectuals, and poets at the Arts Council Hall in Mir­purkhas on Saturday. The event, titled Bayadullah Buksh Sarshar Uqeli, was graced by distinguished guests including Divisional Commissioner Mirpur­khas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli and DC Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan.