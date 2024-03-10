66th Annual Flower Show starts in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS - The 66th annual flower show, organ­ised by the District Administration and Management Committee Flower Show Mirpurkhas commenced with a gathering in honor of researchers, historians, intellectuals, and poets at the Arts Council Hall in Mirpur­khas on Saturday. The event, titled Bayadullah Buksh Sarshar Uqeli, was graced by distinguished guests including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur­khas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan. Po­ets from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tando Adam presented their liter­ary works at the Mahfil Mushairah, captivating the audience with their artistic and compassionate po­etry. Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli emphasized the importance of recognizing and promoting the art and literature of the local area, highlighting the district adminis­tration’s commitment to fostering cultural and literary endeavors. The event served as a vibrant cel­ebration of the rich artistic and lit­erary heritage of the region.