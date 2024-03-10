6th convocation PUMHSW held

NAWABSHAH - The 6th convocation of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHSW), Shaheed Benazirabad was held on Saturday at Latif Hall of the university. The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Prof Dr SM Tariq Rafi Chief Guest and Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider attended as the guest of honor while addressing on this occasion. Chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission Professor Dr SM Tariq Rafi said that education and training in the field of medicine is complete. Our girls were receiving their degrees today, for which I congratulate these girls and their parents. I hope that these girls who are receiving degrees today will serve the people of their area by working honestly in their doctorate field. He further said that no nation can develop without women being educated, so parents should come forward to equip their daughters with the education like their sons, which will lead to the completion of a better society. Speaking at the convocation, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that the educated youth are the asset of the province and the country.