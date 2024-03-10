6th convocation PUMHSW held

NAWABSHAH - The 6th convocation of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHSW), Shaheed Benazi­rabad was held on Saturday at Latif Hall of the university. The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Prof Dr SM Tariq Rafi Chief Guest and Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider at­tended as the guest of honor while addressing on this oc­casion. Chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commis­sion Professor Dr SM Tariq Rafi said that education and training in the field of medi­cine is complete. Our girls were receiving their degrees today, for which I congratu­late these girls and their par­ents. I hope that these girls who are receiving degrees today will serve the people of their area by working hon­estly in their doctorate field. He further said that no nation can develop without women being educated, so parents should come forward to equip their daughters with the edu­cation like their sons, which will lead to the completion of a better society. Speaking at the convocation, Commis­sioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sa­jjad Haider said that the edu­cated youth are the asset of the province and the country.