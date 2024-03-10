ADC chairs District Peace Committee meeting

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi has said the Ramzan Ordinance and Loudspeaker Act will be implemented strictly in the month of fasting. During Ramzan, hotels and res­taurants will remain closed during daytime and “Dine-in” facilities in hotels will also be closed before Iftar.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Peace/Inter­faith Harmony Committee.

Additional SP Malik Nav­eed, In-charge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, Coor­dinator Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Malik Zakir Awan, Pir Gh­ulam Hussain Sultani, Pir Zahoor Wasif, Sheikh Asif, Maulana Iqbal Ghuman, Bishop Siraj, Hakeem Ratan Lal, Jaskaran Singh, Syed Najam-ul-Hasan Gilani, Ayub Opal, Ashfaq Nazr, Master Faiz, Allama Niaz Ahmed Al-Azhari, Pastor Shamshad and John Meh­boob attended the meeting.

Additional SP Malik Nav­eed said that fasting teach­es the faithful patience and tolerance. He said that protecting the rights of mi­norities is the common na­tional, constitutional and moral responsibility of the administration, police and all schools of thought.

He said that scholars should cooperate with the police to maintain peace and keep a close watch on all the suspicious/strang­ers coming to mosques to ensure security during Ramzan so that no evil ele­ments get a chance to spoil the peaceful atmosphere.