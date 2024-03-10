Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AE Power, Solis forge inverter distribution deal to power Pakistan’s energy transition

AE Power, Solis forge inverter distribution deal to power Pakistan’s energy transition
PR
March 10, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a landmark move poised to reshape Pakistan’s renewable energy landscape, AE Power and Solis have announced a strategic partnership, culminating in a monumental inverter distribu­tion deal worth an impressive 300MW. The agreement, span­ning from 2024 to 2025, marks a significant stride towards bol­stering Pakistan’s renewable en­ergy infrastructure. As the world transitions towards a more sus­tainable energy future, partner­ships like these serve as catalysts for change, driving innovation and fostering collaboration to­wards a greener tomorrow.

CEO AE Power Rana Abbas em­phasized that the partnership tran­scends mere numerical figures. “This collaboration is a resounding testament to the trust and confi­dence our esteemed partner Solis in the Pakistani market place,” stat­ed Rana Abbas. Expressing grati­tude towards Solis for their stead­fast support, Abbas added, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Solis for their unwavering sup­port throughout this journey.” The collaboration between Solis and AE Power underscores a shared vision to accelerate Pakistan’s en­ergy transition through innovation and collaboration.

2 killed, several injured in blast in Board Bazar area of Peshawar

“The deal not only under­scores the burgeoning potential of renewable energy in Pakistan but also exemplifies AE Power’s unwavering commitment to de­livering cutting-edge solutions to meet the nation’s evolving ener­gy needs,” said Mark Gong, Sales Manager Solis Pakistan.

Renowned as the world’s third-largest PV inverter manufacturer, Solis brings to the table a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in delivering high-per­formance solar solutions. With a commitment to quality and in­novation, Solis is poised to play a pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s renewable energy agenda for­ward. As the leading global man­ufacturer of PV inverters, Solis is renowned for delivering high-performance solar solutions tai­lored to meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024