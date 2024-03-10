AE Power, Solis forge inverter distribution deal to power Pakistan’s energy transition

LAHORE - In a landmark move poised to reshape Pakistan’s renewable energy landscape, AE Power and Solis have announced a strategic partnership, culminating in a monumental inverter distribu­tion deal worth an impressive 300MW. The agreement, span­ning from 2024 to 2025, marks a significant stride towards bol­stering Pakistan’s renewable en­ergy infrastructure. As the world transitions towards a more sus­tainable energy future, partner­ships like these serve as catalysts for change, driving innovation and fostering collaboration to­wards a greener tomorrow.

CEO AE Power Rana Abbas em­phasized that the partnership tran­scends mere numerical figures. “This collaboration is a resounding testament to the trust and confi­dence our esteemed partner Solis in the Pakistani market place,” stat­ed Rana Abbas. Expressing grati­tude towards Solis for their stead­fast support, Abbas added, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Solis for their unwavering sup­port throughout this journey.” The collaboration between Solis and AE Power underscores a shared vision to accelerate Pakistan’s en­ergy transition through innovation and collaboration.

“The deal not only under­scores the burgeoning potential of renewable energy in Pakistan but also exemplifies AE Power’s unwavering commitment to de­livering cutting-edge solutions to meet the nation’s evolving ener­gy needs,” said Mark Gong, Sales Manager Solis Pakistan.

Renowned as the world’s third-largest PV inverter manufacturer, Solis brings to the table a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in delivering high-per­formance solar solutions. With a commitment to quality and in­novation, Solis is poised to play a pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s renewable energy agenda for­ward. As the leading global man­ufacturer of PV inverters, Solis is renowned for delivering high-performance solar solutions tai­lored to meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide.