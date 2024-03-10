AE Power, Solis forge inverter distribution deal to power Pakistan’s energy transition

LAHORE - In a landmark move poised to reshape Pakistan’s renewable energy landscape, AE Power and Solis have announced a strategic partnership, culminating in a monumental inverter distribution deal worth an impressive 300MW. The agreement, spanning from 2024 to 2025, marks a significant stride towards bolstering Pakistan’s renewable energy infrastructure. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable energy future, partnerships like these serve as catalysts for change, driving innovation and fostering collaboration towards a greener tomorrow.
CEO AE Power Rana Abbas emphasized that the partnership transcends mere numerical figures. “This collaboration is a resounding testament to the trust and confidence our esteemed partner Solis in the Pakistani market place,” stated Rana Abbas. Expressing gratitude towards Solis for their steadfast support, Abbas added, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Solis for their unwavering support throughout this journey.” The collaboration between Solis and AE Power underscores a shared vision to accelerate Pakistan’s energy transition through innovation and collaboration.
“The deal not only underscores the burgeoning potential of renewable energy in Pakistan but also exemplifies AE Power’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the nation’s evolving energy needs,” said Mark Gong, Sales Manager Solis Pakistan.
Renowned as the world’s third-largest PV inverter manufacturer, Solis brings to the table a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in delivering high-performance solar solutions. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Solis is poised to play a pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s renewable energy agenda forward. As the leading global manufacturer of PV inverters, Solis is renowned for delivering high-performance solar solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide.