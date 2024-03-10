ANF bust int’l drug trafficking gang; arrests 3 accused

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a successful operation managed to bust an international drug traf­ficking gang and arrested three ac­cused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an opera­tion against the drug smugglers involved in cross-border drug trafficking from Punjab through drones, three accused were net­ted. The operation was conduct­ed near the international border of Punjab.

A successful action was taken against the international drug trafficking gang involved in drug smuggling through quad copters.

During the operation, three im­portant members of the gang in­volved in drug trafficking were ar­rested. Accused Mohammad Munir and Adeel Ahmed are involved in drug trafficking at the internation­al level. The accused were arrest­ed with 13 kg heroin and 8 quad copters. During the investigation, the accused revealed that they were working as an organized gang with international links.

They also admitted to make mon­ey transactions through third countries. The seized quad cop­ters/drones were equipped with advanced technology. Impound­ed quad copters could fly up to 15 km with auto-return feature, the spokesman said.