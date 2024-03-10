Aptma for urgent restructuring of industrial power tariffs

ISLAMABAD - Industrial power tariffs in Pak­istan have soared to approxi­mately 17 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is more than double the regional aver­age. The power tariffs for the textile sectors in India stand at 6 cents/kWh, Bangladesh at 8.6 cents/kWh and Vietnam at 7.2 cents/kWh.

The recent spike in gas pric­es, which reached Rs2,750 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu), reflects a substantial 223% increase since January 2023. Consequently, the cost of captive generation is set to rise from around 10 cents/kWh to 12.2 cents/kWh. This surpass­es the regionally competitive level of 9 cents/kWh.

Talking to WealthPK, Mu­hammad Aman, a member of All Pakistan Textile Mills As­sociation (APTMA), said that the repercussions of elevated energy costs were evident in the decline of power consump­tion nationwide. In December 2023 alone, he said total power consumption plummeted by 8-10%, primarily fuelled by re­ductions in industrial and high-end domestic usage, which are major contributors to fixed costs in the power sector.

“This downward trend is mirrored in power generation figures, with a 9.8% year-on-year drop in November 2023 and a further 2.4% decline in January 2024,” he said, add­ing that APTMA members had experienced consistent declines in power consump­tion since October 2023, with a staggering 37% year-on-year drop. “In December 2023, the decline persisted at approxi­mately 25% year-on-year.”

Aman said that despite tariff hikes, the net impact on pow­er sector revenue remained negative due to the volumetric decline in consumption. “No­tably, circular debt continues to grow, emphasising the un­sustainable nature of the cur­rent situation,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, speaking to WealthPK, an official of a textile mills said that the re­cent approval of Rs4.5/kWh by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) reflected the need to spread fixed costs over a diminishing pool of consumption. “This, in turn, threatens to escalate the decline in power consumption and necessitates further tar­iff hikes, perpetuating a cycle with no apparent solution.”

He emphasised that as the country grappled with unde­rutilised capacity and a pipe­line of 7,000MW in new proj­ects over the next two years, the situation became increas­ingly untenable. “Unless ad­dressed promptly, the sector faces the looming threat of tariffs reaching Rs100/kWh without a corresponding de­mand from consumers.”

The textile miller advocated the removal of cross-subsidies from industrial tariffs and the restructuring of tariffs to in­centivise consumption.

“This strategic move should aim to stimulate industrial activity, revitalise power con­sumption and alleviate the bur­den of capacity payments on all consumer categories. The urgency for reform is palpable as the nation stands on the precipice of an unsustainable cycle of declining consumption and escalating tariffs.”