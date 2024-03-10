Armed Forces fully prepared to defend motherland: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) vis­ited troops engaged in field exercise in train­ing area near Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), OAS was briefed about ex­ercise ‘Shamsheer-e-Sehra.’ The aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operation­al environment.

COAS witnessed in­tegrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Ar­mour, Infantry, Mecha­nized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Pakistan Airforce Aircrafts also participated in the exercise. The exercise also incorporated Elec­tronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations required to subdue enemy’s communica­tions capabilities and disinfor­mation campaign during war. COAS spent complete day with the troops in the exercise area. While interacting with the troops participating in the exercise COAS lauded the training stan­dards, operational preparedness and high morale of all ranks.

He emphasised that Armed Forces should always remain pre­pared against any misadventure by the enemy.

“Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, are ful­ly prepared to defend the terri­torial integrity and sovereign­ty of our motherland against full spectrum of threat,” COAS con­cluded. Earlier, on arrival in the field area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation.