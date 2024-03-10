Sunday, March 10, 2024
Armed Forces fully prepared to defend motherland: COAS

RAHIM YAR KHAN: COAS General Syed Asim Munir interacts with troops during his visit to field exercise in training area near Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.–Photo courtesy ISPR

Armed Forces fully prepared to defend motherland: COAS
Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) vis­ited troops engaged in field exercise in train­ing area near Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), OAS was briefed about ex­ercise ‘Shamsheer-e-Sehra.’ The aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operation­al environment.

COAS witnessed in­tegrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Ar­mour, Infantry, Mecha­nized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Pakistan Airforce Aircrafts also participated in the exercise. The exercise also incorporated Elec­tronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations required to subdue enemy’s communica­tions capabilities and disinfor­mation campaign during war. COAS spent complete day with the troops in the exercise area. While interacting with the troops participating in the exercise COAS lauded the training stan­dards, operational preparedness and high morale of all ranks. 

He emphasised that Armed Forces should always remain pre­pared against any misadventure by the enemy.

“Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, are ful­ly prepared to defend the terri­torial integrity and sovereign­ty of our motherland against full spectrum of threat,” COAS con­cluded. Earlier, on arrival in the field area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation.

