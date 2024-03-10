Asad helps Karachi lift National U16 One-Day Tournament trophy

LAHORE - Karachi U16 registered a 28-run victory in the final of the National U16 One-Day Tournament against Lahore U16 here at LCCA Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Karachi U16 were awarded the winner’s prize money of PKR 500,000 along with the trophy while the runners-up Lahore U16 managed PKR 250,000 and the runners-up trophy. Asad Umar (Ka­rachi U16) was named player of the match, Usman Khan (376 runs, 9 wickets, FATA U16) player of the tournament, M Rohan Khan (339 runs, Hyderabad U16) the best bat­ter, Taj Muhammad (22 wickets, Lahore U16) the best bowler, M Azam (163 runs, 13 dismissals, La­hore U16) the best wicket-keeper and the best fielder Sudais Ahmed (xix catches, Abbottabad U16).

Earlier in the day, Karachi U16 won the toss and elected to bat first. Lahore’s Mohammad Usman struck early on to remove Karachi’s opening batter, Talal Mehmood (5). Huzaifa Ahsan and Aun Ab­bas joined forces to stitch a solid second-wicket partnership of 113 runs to put Karachi in control.

Aun (79, 132b, 9x4s, 1x6) and Huzaifa (56, 79b, 6x4s) contrib­uted with vital half-centuries. Ka­rachi lost their third wicket with 194 runs on the board. Mohammad Azan (43, 47b, 3x4s, 2x6s), batting at four, and Ali Sher (20 not out, 15b, 1x4, 1x6), batting at seven, helped Karachi get to a competitive total with their contributions.

With wickets falling at regular intervals Karachi managed to score 232 for eight in the allotted 50 overs. For Lahore, Husnain Abbas Dar and Saifullah bagged two wick­ets each while Usman, Taj Muham­mad and Shafiullah returned with one wicket each. In reply, Lahore found themselves in trouble as their top four batters were dismissed for paltry scores. Shafiullah and Ali Khokhar fell for ducks while Khizar Butt and Aaliyan Salman returned with 24 and two runs, respectively.

The trouble deepened when La­hore were reduced to 79-7. Mu­hammad Azam, batting at eight, and Taj Muhammad, batting at nine knitted a 101-run eight-wick­et partnership before Taj fell for 49 off 81 balls. Karachi bowlers wrapped Lahore’s innings at 204 in 48.4 overs as Lahore fell 28 runs short of the target.