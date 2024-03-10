Asif Ali Zardari makes history by winning second term as President

Joint candidate of PML-N, PPP Asif Ali Zardari bags 411 votes n PTI-SIC candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai secures 181 votes n JUIF members in KP assembly boycott presidential elections n PPP leader gets majority of votes in all assemblies except KP n Zardari thanks Shehbaz for support.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR/QUETTA - Joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th President of Pakistan on Saturday.
According to the results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Asif Ali Zardari bagged four hundred and eleven votes from the Senate, the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. His rival Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai got one hundred and eighty one votes.
Zardari, who previously served as president from 2008 to 2013, is now poised to succeed the outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi. He secured victory in the presidential race, surpassing his rival candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chief of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and nominee of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who secured 181 votes.
In the election held at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Asif Ali Zardari secured two hundred and fifty five votes while Mahmood Khan Achakzai received one hundred and nineteen votes. In the Punjab Assembly, Zardari garnered two hundred and forty-six votes while Achakzai trailed with one hundred votes. The Sindh Assembly results showed Asif Ali Zardari securing one hundred and fifty-one votes and Mahmood Khan Achakzai nine votes. In Balochistan Assembly, Asif Ali Zardari got forty-seven votes while his rival could not secure even a single one.
In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Asif Ali Zardari secured seventeen votes and Mahmood Khan Achakzai clinched ninety-one votes. It may be added that Asif Ali Zardari will be the first elected President of Pakistan, who manages to reach the President office for the second time.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a visit to the residence of President-elect Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad late Saturday and congratulated him on his election as head of the state for the second time. The prime minister expressed good wishes for Asif Ali Zardari. President-elect Asif Ali Zardari thanked Shehbaz Sharif for support in the Presidential elections.
In a message, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Senate, National Assembly and elected members of the four provincial assemblies have expressed their confidence in Asif Ali Zardari. The Prime Minister said that Asif Ali Zardari will be a symbol of strength of the federation. He hoped that as President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari will fulfill constitutional responsibilities in efficient manner. He said coalition parties will work together for development and prosperity of Pakistan. According to the ECP, the presidential polls held simultaneously at the Parliament House and the four provincial assemblies saw participation from a total of 1,044 voters. Among the votes cast, nine were deemed invalid. Total valid votes cast were 1,035.
Following the application of the provisions outlined in paragraph 18 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution to the total valid votes, Zardari garnered 411 votes and Achakzai count amounted to 181 votes.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated that the official tally of results on Form-VII will be compiled and sent to the federal government on Sunday, once the original records from the Presiding Officers are received, enabling the federal government to issue the formal notification.
According to ECP, total seats in electoral college were 1,185. Out of which 92 seats were vacant. Remaining 1,093 were required to cast their votes. Based on the breakdown of votes, out of the votes cast in both the National Assembly and Senate, Zardari from PPPP secured 255 votes, while Achakzai from PkMAP attained 119 votes. Additionally, one votes were deemed invalid.
‘PUNJAB ASSEMBLY’
Polling for the presidential election concluded at 4:00 pm in Punjab Assembly which started at 10:00 am on Saturday. Out of 355 members of the Punjab Assembly, 352 members exercised their right to vote. Counting was carried out in the presence of polling agents of both candidates.
Election Commission member Nisar Durrani, who performed the duty of presiding officer, announced that Pakistan Peoples Party’s Asif Ali Zardari bagged 246 votes for the presidential slot while his contender, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, obtained 100 votes. Six votes were rejected.
‘BALOCHISTAN ASSEMBLY’
Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of the ruling alliance secured all 47 votes in the Balochistan Assembly.
Sunni Ittehad Council’s candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai could not secure a single vote in the Balochistan Assembly. The polling for the election to the president slot was completed in the Balochistan Assembly to elect the 14th president of the country.
‘KP ASSEMBLY’
Mehmood Khan Achakzai of Sunni Itehad Council secured 91 votes while Asif Ali Zardari of federal coalition government got 17 votes on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for President of Pakistan post. According to formula results announced by Presiding Officer, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mehmood Khan Achakzai got 40.80 votes while Asif Ali Zardari secured 7.62 votes and one vote has been rejected. Polling was started at 10am and was continued till 4pm without any break under the supervision of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.
Minister Arshad Ayub had polled first vote to begin electoral process. 109 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were participated in the presidential election.
Nine members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam did not participate in voting after announcing boycott of the elections. There was one-on-one contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Itehad Council.
Parliamentary Leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi was the polling agent of Asif Ali Zardari, while Minister Mina Khan was the polling agent of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.
The members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, People’s Party, PTIP and ANP has polled vote in favor of Asif Ali Zardari. More than 350 security personnel were deployed for holding peaceful election.
‘SINDH ASSEMBLY’
The PPPP candidate for the Presidential elections Asif Ali Zardari has secured 151 votes and declared successful in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Saturday. While Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai supported by lawmakers from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) got only 9 votes. A total of 161 votes out of 162 were casted in the election and one lawmaker abstained himself from voting, whereas 1 vote was declared as invalid.
The election results were announced by the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC)/ Presiding Officer Mr Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi. In all 160 votes were termed as valid out of 162 votes and Asif Ali Zardari was declared successful candidate for the presidency from the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. The members of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the provincial assembly on Saturday boycotted the presidential elections.
There were nine elected members of JUIF in the house who didn’t use their right to vote for any presidential candidate as per the directives of the party leadership. There was a contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Union Council.