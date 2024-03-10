Asif Ali Zardari wins the presidency again

ISLAMABAD - Asif Ali Zardari’s re-election as the President of Pakistan is a remarkable political comeback story, not only because he has become the first civilian politician to be elected twice to this highest office but also due to the sheer resilience and political maneuvering it represents. Zardari has reasserted his mastery over the chessboard of Pakistani politics. It is a testament to his enduring influence and strategic acumen.
Zardari’s political journey is a saga of survival and strategy. His first tenure as president was beleaguered with challenges that seemed insurmountable: the Memogate scandal that threatened to sever the fragile threads of civil-military relations, a judiciary under Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry that appeared to challenge his political party’s authority at every turn, and the international controversy surrounding the Osama Bin Laden episode that tested Pakistan’s foreign relations.
Zardari now returns to the President House in a political environment that is extremely charged, and supporters of Khan will continue to pose a potent threat. But unlike the 2008–2013 tenure, the “powerful quarters” are not adversarial at this particular moment, although potential for confrontation in the long term can never be discounted.
Earlier, Arif Alvi departed the President’s House with a guard of honor, but the event was noticeably cold. None of the military chiefs came to bid him farewell. It was a jarring snub for Alvi. While opponents criticised Alvi for blatant partisanship, his own political party base also grew disillusioned with him. An unremarkable exit from the highest office is a sad endnote for Alvi.
On the other hand, Zardari has demonstrated a unique capability to crisscross the treacherous waters of Pakistani politics. His adeptness at forming and maintaining coalitions, a skill he has honed over decades, will be put to the test as he assumes office.
Zardari’s victory is emblematic of a broader theme within Pakistan’s political drama: the relentless pursuit of power, tempered by the necessity of compromise and coalition-building. His ability to rebound from adversity, to forge alliances across the political spectrum, and to maintain a semblance of stability in a country known for its turbulent politics, underscores a political acumen that is indeed unmatched.
The story of Zardari’s return, however, is not just about a man reclaiming power; it’s about the resilience of political careers in a volatile political environment. After all, Zardari did tell the powerful quarters once that while they were there for a 3-year term, politicians would stay here forever. It serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of power dynamics in the country, where today’s adversaries can be tomorrow’s allies, and yesterday’s challenges are the stepping stones for today’s triumphs.
Pakistan is once again on edge. The difficulties ahead are numerous and include social cohesion, economic recovery, and the delicate balancing act of foreign policy in a region rife with geopolitical tensions.
As he takes office, the story of Zardari’s presidency will be one to watch, not only for the policies and initiatives he champions but for the legacy he builds in a country that stands perennially at the edge of hope and uncertainty.