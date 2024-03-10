Asif Ali Zardari wins the presidency again

ISLAMABAD - Asif Ali Zardari’s re-election as the President of Pakistan is a remark­able political comeback story, not only because he has become the first civilian politician to be elected twice to this highest office but also due to the sheer resilience and political maneuvering it represents. Zardari has reasserted his mastery over the chessboard of Pakistani politics. It is a testament to his enduring influ­ence and strategic acumen.

Zardari’s political journey is a saga of survival and strategy. His first ten­ure as president was beleaguered with challenges that seemed insur­mountable: the Memogate scandal that threatened to sever the fragile threads of civil-military relations, a judiciary under Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry that appeared to challenge his political party’s au­thority at every turn, and the interna­tional controversy surrounding the Osama Bin Laden episode that tested Pakistan’s foreign relations.

Zardari now returns to the Pres­ident House in a political environ­ment that is extremely charged, and supporters of Khan will continue to pose a potent threat. But unlike the 2008–2013 tenure, the “powerful quarters” are not adversarial at this particular moment, although poten­tial for confrontation in the long term can never be discounted.

Earlier, Arif Alvi departed the Pres­ident’s House with a guard of hon­or, but the event was noticeably cold. None of the military chiefs came to bid him farewell. It was a jarring snub for Alvi. While opponents crit­icised Alvi for blatant partisanship, his own political party base also grew disillusioned with him. An un­remarkable exit from the highest of­fice is a sad endnote for Alvi.

On the other hand, Zardari has demonstrated a unique capabil­ity to crisscross the treacherous waters of Pakistani politics. His adeptness at forming and main­taining coalitions, a skill he has honed over decades, will be put to the test as he assumes office.

Zardari’s victory is emblematic of a broader theme within Pakistan’s po­litical drama: the relentless pursuit of power, tempered by the necessity of compromise and coalition-build­ing. His ability to rebound from ad­versity, to forge alliances across the political spectrum, and to maintain a semblance of stability in a country known for its turbulent politics, un­derscores a political acumen that is indeed unmatched.

The story of Zardari’s return, how­ever, is not just about a man reclaim­ing power; it’s about the resilience of political careers in a volatile political environment. After all, Zardari did tell the powerful quarters once that while they were there for a 3-year term, politicians would stay here for­ever. It serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of power dynamics in the country, where today’s adversar­ies can be tomorrow’s allies, and yes­terday’s challenges are the stepping stones for today’s triumphs.

Pakistan is once again on edge. The difficulties ahead are numerous and include social cohesion, economic re­covery, and the delicate balancing act of foreign policy in a region rife with geopolitical tensions.

As he takes office, the story of Zardari’s presidency will be one to watch, not only for the policies and initiatives he champions but for the legacy he builds in a country that stands perennially at the edge of hope and uncertainty.