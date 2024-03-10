Asif Zardari to unite all provinces, believes Shafay

LAHORE - Pakistan Mus­lim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Saturday expressed optimism that newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari, who’s co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), would unite all four provinces and federally ad­ministered territories. Addressing the media here, he said he had cast his vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections. Shafay voiced support for the coalition govern­ment, expressing hope that effective measures would be implemented to curb inflation in the country. He clarified that the PML-Q’s leader, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, would not be participating in the Senate elections.