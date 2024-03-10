Asset Assurance

To tackle the persistent challenges faced by our overseas brethren, the federal government is gearing up to roll out a digital initiative that promises to be a game-changer in property-related transactions. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decisive leadership shines through as he takes proactive steps to address the long-standing concerns of the diaspora regarding property fraud.

At the core of this initiative lies a commitment to providing overseas Paki­stanis with a lifeline – digitised land records, electronic registration for prop­erty transactions, and mutation certificates, all accessible through video fa­cilities at Pakistani diplomatic missions worldwide. This initiative will not just streamline processes but it will also act as a strong shield against the rampant fraudulent practices that have plagued our diaspora for far too long.

Overseas Pakistanis have been struggling with property-related frauds, from misrepresentations to fake documentation, devised not just by the land mafia and organised property grabbers but also, shockingly, by friends and relatives. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to launch this digital initiative is a resounding response to the heart-wrenching stories of hard-earned life savings and foreign exchange being swindled away.

The accessibility of services through video facilities at diplomatic missions is a direct hit at the chronic problem of delayed transactions due to the un­availability of all family members in Pakistan simultaneously. By allowing au­dio-video facilities for document authentication and signature verification, the initiative not only cuts through red tape but sends a clear message: our overseas Pakistanis deserve a secure, efficient, and hassle-free process.

Starting in Punjab, where land revenue records have embraced digitisa­tion, and expanding to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, home to millions of over­seas Pakistanis, the initiative strategically targets regions with the highest diaspora concentration. With around 10 to 11 million Pakistanis residing abroad, and almost half of them in the Middle East, this is a well-calculated move aimed at the heart of the diaspora community.

By offering a reliable and efficient platform for property-related transac­tions, the government is sending a strong signal – we value our overseas citi­zens, and we want to invest in the future of Pakistan. This initiative is a pow­erful statement that Pakistan stands with its overseas community, ensuring their investments and remittances not only contribute to economic growth but also strengthen the bond between the homeland and its diaspora.