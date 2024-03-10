Business of dates gains momentum across Sindh

SUKKUR - The business of selling dates has gained momentum across Sindh, with a multiplying number of vendors and stalls. Though big shop owners draw major chunk of business but small vendors’ sales also sees major jump. A small vendor who sells from PKR 20,000 worth of dates in other months earns around PKR 150,000 in Ramazan, Zulfiqar Ali Memon, one of the vendors told APP here on Saturday. Several people, including wholesalers and retailers, rush to buy the commodity before Ramazan. The trad­ing increases by more than 100 percent,” Lala Abid Khokhar president of the Ghareeb Abad Small Tard­ers’ Association said. This year, the trading activity has also picked up in the traditional manner, but the prices of dates have increased manifold, said, for­mer President SCCI, Amir Ghouri.