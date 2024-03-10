Call to safeguard women’s fundamental rights

MULTAN - Women’s access to educa­tion, health and clean drink­ing water be acknowledged as fundamental rights be­cause it was inevitable for future of the coming gen­erations. This was stated by different women speakers in a ceremony in connection with Women Day, here on Saturday. The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Shelter and Develop­ment Organization, District Women Peace Forum and Farmers Development Or­ganization. The speakers in­cluding ex MPA Sabeen Gul, DEO Women Shamim Seyal, Balqees Bukhari, Aneela Ashraf and some others stat­ed that women’s economic empowerment was crucial for establishing durable peace and promoting health­ier society. Gender equality can help strengthen national economy. The speakers stat­ed that women were playing a significant role in various sectors, including education and health.