CCP begins negotiations with Russia’s FAS

ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has begun negotiations with the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation for bilateral coopera­tion. The federal government has approved the commencement of negotiations.

Under the leadership of Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, the CCP has intensified its efforts to forge partnerships with key regulatory bodies worldwide. This initiative is aimed at enhancing CCP’s international standing, with a particular focus on improving its current rating of three stars out of five.

The FAS is at the forefront of implement­ing a robust digital agenda. Russia has en­acted legislation to facilitate the digitali­zation of the economy. Pakistan stands to gain valuable insights and expertise from the Russian experience in this regard.

The signing of a memorandum of un­derstanding (MoU) with the Russian regulator is expected to facilitate capacity building for CCP, especially in the realm of digitalization. The collaboration will also pave the way for joint research projects in crucial enforcement areas, which will further strengthen CCP’s enforcement capabilities. Both CCP and FAS recognize the importance of promoting fair competi­tion, enhancing market efficiency, and safe­guarding consumer welfare. The proposed MoU aims to establish a framework for bilateral relations based on principles of equality and mutual benefit. By partnering with FAS, CCP aims to gain valuable insights into emerging challenges such as digital markets and cross-border cartelization.