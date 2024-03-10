Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centres to check arrangements

RAWALPINDI - Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of In­termediate and Secondary Educa­tion (RBISE), Muhammad Adnan Khan on Saturday visited differ­ent centers and reviewed arrange­ments made by the board for mat­ric first annual exams 2024.

He visited Government High School Jhata Hatial and Govern­ment Boys High School Sohawa in connection with the Matric First Annual 2024 examination.

The Chairman changed the su­perintendent of the examination center and ordered an inquiry for beating the students in the exam­ination center Sohawa.

During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing examinations in vari­ous examination halls and rooms and also checked the attendance sheets and roll number slips of the students.

Speaking after the visit, the chair­man said that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring of the examination centers effective.

While issuing instructions, he said that the monitoring teams should perform their professional duties without any discrimination.

The controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Fa­rooqui, also visited Worker Wel­fare School Morgah and Govern­ment High School AOC, Morgah.

During the visit, he talked to the examination staff and said that Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board should be im­plemented strictly.

The staff was directed to provide all possible facilities to the stu­dents appearing in the exams. The reports are being taken on a dai­ly basis from the central control room and the control rooms es­tablished in each district and the arrangements are being further improved in the light of the re­ports, he added.