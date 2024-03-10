Children poetry book launching ceremony in Larkana

LARKANA - Creative Arts Forum of Pakistan, in collaboration with Knowledge Center and Indus School Larkana, a programme was held in the Indus School on Saturday and published the 16th book of poetry for children by the well-known poet, scholar and prose writer Dr Zulifqar Siyal. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shad writer and poet said that to write children literature, a writer has to have a child inside him. There are two children inside the doctor who compel him to write more. Children are our future, he is doing his duty for them. The rest of the poets of Sindh should also write for children. Dr. Zulfikar Siyal said that, till now I have written two thousand poems for children, out of which one thousand poems have been published in the form of books and I will continue to bring the rest in book form. He said the titles of all these poems of mine are differ­ent. Dr. Siyal said, I have also tried to make more interesting for children’s poetry by adding idioms, rhythm’s and musicality to the poems written for children. Ghulam Mohammad Ghazi, a famous especially the poet of children’s literature, said that, po­ets and writers publish more books than government institutions. He has published so many books. He said in the poems of the doctor, there are an expression of love with children and the perfection of art. Poet and Educationist Mukhtiar Samoo said that Dr. Siyal is a com­mitted person who is writing poems and songs for children and is shap­ing their personality. This book also includes poems to attract children towards science, he added.