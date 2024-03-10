CM Gandapur demands judicial probe into cipher case

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said cipher case should be investigated by a judicial commission.

Addressing a rally organised by the PTI on Sunday, the CM said he saluted to the workers who supported the righteousness.

“Illegal cases were fabricated against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder while Asif Ali Zardari illegally took away a vehicle from Toshakhana and had been made the President of Pakistan.

"Unfortunately, Shehabaz Sharif had been doing money-laundering and he was made the prime minister of the country," said Gandapur.

He demanded fair trial of the PTI founder, saying cipher was conspiracy against the PTI government.

The KP CM said the Chief Justice of Pakistan should form a judicial commission to probe mega rigging in election 2024.

He demanded that the reserved seats of PTI should be given back.

“We will not surrender until we will get our right. The founder of PTI will be released and we will fight against the corruption, cruelty and injustice as a team.

“We will make KP an ideal province, bringing peace and stability here,” he concluded.